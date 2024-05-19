Kylie Jenner & Aire Enjoy Sweet Mommy-Son Date to Monster Truck Rally

Kylie Jenner is proving to be quite the boy mom ... hitting up an unexpected event with her son, Aire -- which looked really loud!

The reality star swung by SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend, but not for a concert or an NFL game -- which is normally on the arena's schedule -- but instead ... she took her toddler to the Monster Jam World Finals XXIII.

From the looks of it, they had a ball ... with KJ documenting her mother-son date on her Instagram Stories, sharing sweet pics of her youngest kiddo enjoying the heck out of the massive trucks.

In one pic, KJ held on to Aire on her lap ... as he rocked sound-canceling headphones while watching the auto carnage go down. Kylie and Aire weren't alone during their outing, BTW.

The makeup mogul was joined by an unnamed mom friend, who also dressed in leather for the sporty outing ... declaring one another "Monster moms" next to a selfie.

This is just the latest glimpse Kylie has shared into her life as a mom of 2. Prior to this, Kylie had posted candid photos of daughter Stormi and son Aire in honor of Mother's Day.

Kylie welcomed her 2 kids with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she was on and off with between 2017 and 2023.