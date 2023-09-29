Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Change Son's Name To Aire

KYLIE AND TRAVIS OFFICIALLY CHANGE SON'S NAME TO AIRE

9/29/2023 5:46 PM PT
Getty Composite

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son's name change is now official in the eyes of the law.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge signed off on the famous parents legally changing their child's name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.

The docs say Kylie showed face in court virtually Friday ... and while Travis did not make an appearance, the docs say he didn’t file any objection to the switch so the judge ultimately granted the petition.

OFFICIALLY AIRE

TMZ broke the story ... Kylie filed docs to change the kid's name back in March, noting they regretted the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques and saying they thought Aire was a better fit.

Kylie Jenner And Aire Webster
Launch Gallery
Kylie And Aire Family Photos Launch Gallery

Remember ... Kylie and Travis announced as far back as March 2022 they were scrapping Wolf ... and in January 2023, a few weeks before the kid's first birthday, Kylie revealed they were now calling him Aire.

The name has Hebrew origins and it's said to mean "Lion of God."

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later