Travis Scott Released from Paris Jail After Fight, No Charges Expected

Travis Scott has been released from a Paris jail and no charges have been filed for an alleged assault ... TMZ has learned.

As TMZ reported, Travis was arrested early Friday at a fancy hotel in the Olympic City, after getting into a fight with his bodyguard. A hotel security guard stepped in to break up the fight, and the hotel claims Travis attacked him. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Play video content BACKGRID

Now Travis' rep tells TMZ ... "Travis Scott has been released with no charges." We're told there are no plans for him to be charged in the future, although we have not been able to confirm this with Paris prosecutors.

Play video content 8/9/24 BACKGRID

As we reported, Travis was taken from jail to a hospital via ambulance, we're told because he may have been cut by a shattered vase during the fight. Travis' rep says, "There were no injuries to any other party including his security."

Travis has been swarmed by fans and paparazzi on the streets of Paris all week, and he blamed his bodyguard for not adequately protecting him. Multiple social media posts show Travis pleading with police for the paparazzi and fans to leave him alone.

Play video content 8/8/24 BACKGRID

This has been both a good and bad week for Scott. His arrest for disorderly intoxication in Miami was dropped but he still has a trespassing charge for getting into an altercation near a yacht. And in Paris, he was arrested but now seems in the clear.