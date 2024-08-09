Travis Scott Dragged Out of Hotel, Thrown Into Cop Car in New Dramatic Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Travis Scott couldn't put up much of a fight during his arrest ... 'cause dramatic new video shows Paris Police sent the cavalry to get him -- with several cops dragging him away and eventually taking him to a hospital via ambulance.

In the new video, police arrive at the George V luxury hotel in the City of Light ... where they approach Scott and handcuff him in the boujee lobby -- in full view of all the guests and photogs outside.

Soon after, Travis is dragged outside by three police officers -- a pretty big group for just one dude -- and throw him down into the backseat of the police vehicle.

It takes a while for TS to get situated in the back ... and, while cops do their best to prevent paparazzi from continuing to take his photo, they have little success.

Play video content BACKGRID

Just a couple hours after the arrest, cops walked Travis to an ambulance outside the jail ... unclear exactly why, but we're told he was taken to the hospital for tests.

Play video content

Of course, we know Scott was arrested for alleged violence against a security guard ... who the prosecutor's office says was trying to break up a fight between Travis and his own bodyguard.

Travis has crisscrossed Paris for the Olympics in recent days ... hitting U.S.A. vs Serbia men's basketball in their dramatic semifinal match Thursday -- and, it hasn't been easy for the star to navigate Paris.

Play video content BACKGRID

Just hours before his arrest, photogs and fans followed Travis down the street ... making it so difficult for him to walk down the street, he stopped and asked a police officer for help -- asking him to please help clear his path. Seems like cops didn't do much to help him.