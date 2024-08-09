TRAVIS SCOTT ARRESTED IN PARIS ... After Fighting Bodyguard

Travis Scott has found himself in legal trouble once again ... the rapper was arrested in Paris after fighting his bodyguard in a hotel.

According to CNN, police were called to the George V luxury hotel early Friday morning to break up a fight. The Paris prosecutor's office says Scott was arrested for "violence against a security guard."

The prosecutor's office also says the security guard tried to break up a fight between Scott and his bodyguard. An investigation is now open.

Up until this point, Travis looks like he's been enjoying himself in Paris. On Thursday, he was sitting courtside as the United States men's basketball team beat Serbia in the semi finals.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The timing is shocking ... the arrest came just hours after prosecutors dropped a criminal charge against Travis in Miami for allegedly getting into a heated argument with a yacht worker back in June. He was charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing -- the first charge was just dismissed.

Play video content