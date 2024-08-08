USA Men's Basketball Avoids Upset, Narrowly Beats Serbia In Olympic Semifinals

The USA men's basketball team almost saw their gold medal dreams disappear on Thursday ... as the Red, White and Blue narrowly escaped an upset in a nail-biter against Serbia in the Olympics semifinals.

America was playing catchup for the majority of the game ... with Nikola Jokic and Bojan Bogdanović ballin' out for Serbia. The Joker finished with 17 points and Bogdanović led the squad with 20 of his own.

But in the waning moments of the contest, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and the rest of Team USA found enough in the tank to erase the lead and pull out the dramatic victory -- punching their tickets to a finals matchup with Team France and Victor Wembanyama.

Curry led the U.S. with 36 points, while LeBron led the group with 10 assists. Kevin Durant was a huge assist off the bench, earning nine points.

Joel Embiid also had 19 crucial points in 27 minutes on the court.

Many fans were stressing out ... and we take it Travis Scott -- who was courtside in Paris watching the games with his own eyes -- was among those with sweaty palms in the closing minutes.

But it was back to being his usual raging self after the final buzzer ... as La Flame, Quavo and Michael Rubin were spotted losing their minds in celebration.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, Team USA backers can breathe a massive sigh of relief.