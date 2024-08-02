Stephen Curry Gets Ball Signed By U.S. Table Tennis Team

Play video content X/@usabasketball

Stephen Curry is used to people approaching him asking for autographs and pictures, but the tables were turned in Paris -- with the Golden State Warriors superstar geeking out over the Team USA women's table tennis squad!!

The cool moment occurred at the men's basketball practice ... when Curry made sure to hang out with the guests of the hour -- and was handed the ball by one of the coaches. Curry then asked the team to add their Hancocks to the tiny surface area.

Curry returned the favor to the team ... as he signed some merch as well -- much to the group's delight.

The two teams have grown close over the course of the Olympic Games. It all started out on the Seine River during the opening ceremony ... when Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards expressed an interest in testing out his talents against them -- much to Steph's pleasure.

Steph Curry 🤝 USA Table Tennis Team



I love seeing the Olympians interact like this 🇺🇸

The interaction led to Edwards showing up to watch Lily Zhang's round-of-32 matchup to cheer her on ... and he was hyped to watch her dominate at her craft.

While the men's hoops team gears up for its matchup against Germany on Saturday ... the women's table tennis team is looking to enjoy the rest of their time in Paris -- as the crew has no remaining competitors.