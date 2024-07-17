Steph Curry Tired Of Hearing Kendrick's 'Not Like Us,' 'Damn With This Song!'

Tired Of Hearing 'Not Like Us'

Steph Curry and Drake have a lot in common these days ... both dudes are really tired of hearing Kendrick Lamar's smash hit, "Not Like Us."

The Golden State Warriors superstar made his disdain for the tune known while he and Team USA were gearing up for a pre-Olympics tilt with Serbia in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon.

Stephen Curry is tired of hearing “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar 😭



LeBron James: “I love it” pic.twitter.com/IKJKgqxfFh — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) July 17, 2024 @AhnFireDigital

As the point guard was settling in for the matchup, the PA announcer blared K. Dot's Drake diss track ... and almost immediately, Curry groaned.

"Damn with this song," he said ... before revealing his issue with it is it's simply being played far too much on airwaves.

"It's not the only song in America!" he added.

But he seems he was alone with the opinion -- as LeBron James said he's actually in love with it.

Steph Curry today:



24 PTS

8-12 FG

6-9 3PT



Captain America 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/tTahSMd2iR — 30🅿️roblemz (@30problemz) July 17, 2024 @30problemz

Curry didn't let it bother him regardless ... he went on to score 24 points in 21 minutes -- and the U.S. rolled over Nikola Jokic's squad, 105-79.