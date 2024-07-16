Soulja Boy Disses Drake After 'Not Like Us' Aftermath, 'Look Where It Got You'

Soulja Boy's opting to take a page out of the 2024 Rap Wars ... by dissing Drake to promote a new project!!

The 'Crank That' rapper is releasing his new album "Swag Season" later this month ... a point revealed in his recent line of posts, where he takes big swipes at Drake!!!

On Tuesday, SB scolded Drake similarly to how Kendrick Lamar did on the last verse of “Not Like Us” ... suggesting all his homies abandoned him.

“Doing all them weak ass songs with them n****z look where It got u none of them n****s you collab with or took on tour had yo back.”

An interesting take and turn of events … Soulja was just beefing with Metro Boomin, which many viewed as backing up Drake, after MB’s “Like That” diss topped the charts.

Soulja eventually apologized to Metro and is now taking shots at Drake -- so, full turn of the the tables!!!

Fuck Blueface we gon wipe that boy nose soon as he get out of jail. 💯 — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) July 16, 2024 @souljaboy

He also had some tough talk for Blueface and threatened the "Thotiana" rapper with a post-prison fade -- another interesting take.

Soulja sent Blueface on a dummy mission when they were supposed to fight 1-on-1 ... and now he wants to challenge a guy who's been doing push-ups all day long??? Alrighty, then!!!

