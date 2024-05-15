Soulja Boy Apologizes to Metro Boomin For Mom Comments, Seeking Therapy

Soulja Boy is having a change of heart about warring with Metro Boomin -- and apologized to the "Like That" producer for his unsavory comments about his deceased mom.

On Wednesday, Soulja shot Metro an apology just as random as the recent bombs in his direction ... "I apologize to @MetroBoomin for overreacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old. 💯🙏🏾"

Soulja's beef with Metro was an old one indeed.

The "Crank Dat" rapper went on a rampage earlier this week after discovering tweets dating back to 2012, where Metro sonned his entire career.

21 Savage stepped in, and Soulja confronted him too, but hopped off the deep end bringing Metro's deceased mother into his nonsense -- writing off her death as an Illuminati sacrifice. 😑

We've seen this Soulja Boy film before ... he went ballistic on J. Cole for a backhanded compliment last year, only to have Nicki Minaj step in and talk him off the ledge.