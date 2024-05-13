21 Savage and Soulja Boy Beef Over Old Metro Boomin Social Posts

21 Savage is learning firsthand no good deed goes unpunished -- he's gone from trying to cool off the narrative between Drake and Metro Boomin, to being on the brink of joining the 2024 Rap Wars versus Soulja Boy!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Atlanta rap star released chart-topping collaborative albums with both Drake and Metro, and explained to fans he believes both artists will move past this current beef, which has led to cyber hijinks on both sides.

Meanwhile, fans had dug up old Metro Boomin tweets, and found a Soulja Boy put-down from 2012 ... which infuriated the "Crank That" rapper.

Interestingly enough, Soulja kept receipts of Metro attempting to send him music around the same time and even into 2013.

Soulja put the countdown on Metro's head, and told him he had 24 hours to delete the tweet -- but 21 defended his producer and stepped in to call SB's bluff!!!

Per usual, SB went on a social media rampage and opted to hit Metro with tasteless jabs about his deceased mother in an attempt to ruin his Mother's Day.

SB defended his position, arguing he had no timetable for retaliation, and went on to challenge either 21 or Metro in a boxing match!!! 👀

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.