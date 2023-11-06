Soulja Boy Goes Ballistic On J. Cole & Big Sean Over 'Crank Dat' Criticism

Play video content

Soulja Boy isn't taking any perceived disrespect from J. Cole and Big Sean -- and he's letting them both know about it ... in only a way that Soulja himself could.

The "Crank Dat" rapper held court with his IG followers this weekend, where he gave both Cole and Sean a tongue-lashing for the ages ... all 'cause he feels like they're dogging him and his legacy, especially JC -- who spoke on Soulja pretty recently.

Play video content A Safe Place Podcast

Of course, we're referring to Cole's interview with Lil Yachty the other week -- in which he attempted to give SB his props as a trailblazer -- but in the same breath, admitting he wasn't a fan of the dude at first, and that he simply didn't mesh with his rap purist taste.

Ultimately, it was a compliment ... but Soulja Boy took it as a back-handed one -- which is why he's cussing Cole out here. As for Sean, he got roped into this over past anti-SB remarks.

Soulja took the opportunity to slam both of 'em ... and said they owe their careers to him.

BTW, SB used his trendsetter status to deliver what he felt was the final nail in Cole's coffin -- thousands of people dressed up as him for Halloween this year ... while nobody wanted to copy Cole's unique dressed-down look.