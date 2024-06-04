Soulja Boy Questions How NYC Kids Don't Know Method Man After Summer Jam

Play video content TMZ.com

Soulja Boy thinks Method Man's simply reacting in the moment by swearing off any future Hot 97 Summer Jam shows -- but Soulja says the boycott does raise an interesting point about hip hop's mecca preserving its history!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Mr. Crank Dat in Bev. Hills while on his way to the studio to finish up his new album, "Swag Season" ... and he's betting Meth was just in his feelings about the young crowd's lack of passion for his set.

The Wu-Tang Clan legend thanked Hot 97 staff but said he would never hit the Summer Jam stage again after he and Redman received a lukewarm reception last weekend -- it was Summer Jam's 30th anniversary and Soulja Boy notes the New York audience is supposed to know icons like Meth and Redman.

Meth and Wu-Tang helped make hip hop the internationally known genre it is today ... so, even SB understands the frustration.

The once-platinum duo bottomed out the Summer Jam bill underneath newer acts such as "Fisherrr" hitmakers Cash Cobain and Bay Swag, Offset and headliner Doja Cat.

