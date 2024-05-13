50 Cent and Meek Mill Insult Each Other Following King Combs Diss Track

Get Off Social and Fix Your Career!!!

50 Cent easily dismissed Diddy's son King Combs' diss track aimed at him today -- but here comes a new challenger to the online street fight ... one Meek Mill!!!

As 50 questioned King potentially telling on himself at his expense, Meek came out of nowhere and defended the Bad Boy heir while giving the G-Unit general a piece of his mind.

Meek accused 50 of being a snitch and a miserable master manipulator who picks on kids ... and brought up 50's estranged son Marquise to hammer home his point.

You sold 6k copies your last project, you should not be on Vacation. Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare. Standing by your man, that I respect! https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/yGOMhugNBf — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2024 @50cent

50 didn't get so easily rattled though, and immediately cut into Meek's dwindling album sales from over the years ... while also teasing him with ridiculously low and inaccurate numbers to get a rise outta him.

The tactic worked and Meek went on a rampage ... scolding Fitty for laughing when people go to jail and also questioned how 50's ex-GF Cuban Doll put up with his lameness.

I commend you for being a strong supportive woman for your man meek, stay by his side and together you guys may have a good life. GOD BLESS! https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/Pa2Uk3YvcT — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2024 @50cent

Naturally, 50's not going to let anyone get the last laugh and seized the opportunity to hit Diddy and Meek with the same stone ... comparing the Philly rapper to a female ride or die.

These 2024 Rap Wars has just about everyone is activated. Even Soulja Boy is in the mix.