Meek Mill Says Hummer EV Brake Pedal Failed Before Crash

Meek Mill New Hummer EV Almost Killed Me!!! Sticking with Tesla

X / @MeekMill

Meek Mill is regretting his latest auto purchase ... the "Dreamchasers" rapper posted a video of his new Hummer EV vehicle and the evidence is as sour as a lemon!!!

Back in March, Meek posted a flick of a wrecked GMC but recently revealed how it happened -- he claims the brake pedal fell off, and the car even started driving on him ... while it was in park!!!

According to Meek, he barely had the whip for 4 hours but witnessed several safety features fail on him, including the airbags ... which he, unfortunately, experienced during the crash!!!

GMC offered up the typical corporate response and requested Meek send them a DM on X for further info, but Meek might have moved on to other car makers.

Meek says it was his first non-Tesla electric vehicle and by the sounds of things, he likely won't abandon Elon Musk's products again.

Of course, he might have a similar issue with a Cybertruck, if that's his jam.

