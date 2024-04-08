Meek Mill Threatens Wale After Seeing Him Hang Out With Ex-Friend

Meek Mill is ripping into Wale for what he deems the ultimate sign of disrespect ... being chummy with one of his enemies!!!

Meek got wind that Wale had posted up and taken a photo with his ex-pal Dean, and launched into arguably his biggest social media meltdown of the year ... vowing to exact revenge on his former MMG labelmate.

The way Meek sees it, guys like Wale sneak behind his back and conspire to derail his career ... while schmoozing with Meek's current BFF, Michael Rubin.

Wale didn't share Meek's level of fury and dismissed Meek and Dean's feud as "unserious drama" and appeared to go about his day.

Dean worked with Meek and his Dreamchasers label during its come-up years, but has since been on a media tour with Akademiks ... dragging the "Dreams & Nightmares" rapper's name through the mud.