Diddy's Son Christian Combs Drops 50 Cent Diss Track, Responds to Rumors

Diddy's son Christian a.k.a. King Combs is now knee-deep in the 2024 Rap Wars -- dropping a diss track tackling rumors about the federal raids, and taking aim at his father's biggest rival ... 50 Cent!!!

Diddy son King Combs drops a diss song towards 50 Cent and people speaking on his father.



(🎥: @Akademiks) pic.twitter.com/pnQSkhkrkX — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 12, 2024 @ArtOfDialogue_

Akademiks got ahold of the unreleased track Sunday, and played it on his livestream feed where it featured KC addressing all the disrespect on his family's name, and you gotta imagine it met his father's approval.

King established himself as a legitimate rapper and opens the track with aggressive bars, "I dare one of you n****s to scream out ‘No Diddy’ ... f**k that n****a up!!!" -- and then answers the constant question about Diddy's whereabouts, "Asking where my pops at?/He on a G6 getting a lineup."

Play video content

As you know, Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided in March ... and King and his siblings were caught in the middle of the L.A. raid, as they were marched out of the mansion at gunpoint.

On the song, King dismisses the federal raids as being off the mark, suggesting 50 Cent is the government's true prize ... and goes off into a lyrical flurry that connects 50 with his song "Many Men," his Queens hometown, and Eminem into the mix.

50 Cent mockingly responded to the track all through Monday ... claiming the threats made him fear for his life, but returned insults by bringing up King's ongoing lawsuit for sexual assault.

TMZ broke the story ... a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh claims King drugged her and attempted to coerce her into oral sex on a boat Diddy charted in December 2022.

Play video content 11/2/23