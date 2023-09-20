King Combs Says He's Featured On Diddy's Upcoming Rap Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's not just gonna stop with an R&B album, he's got a hip hop project on the way ... so says his son, Christian "King" Combs, who says he's gonna be featured on the thing!!!

TMZ Hip Hop connected with Christian and Raven Tracy in NYC Wednesday where he explained his absence from his dad's new LP "The Love Album: Off The Grid."

The album features a ton of big names -- MJB, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign and a handful of notable rap stars -- but King says his lyrical talents are better suited for the next go 'round.

Christian and Raven were actually en route to a back-to-school drive when we caught them -- complete with his newly minted Key to the City.