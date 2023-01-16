Diddy's Son Christian Combs Dismisses 'Nepo Baby' Label

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs isn't accepting the "nepo baby" label critics keep tacking onto his name, but he's fully up to the challenge of upholding his dad's legacy!!!

We got King Wednesday at LAX and got his honest feedback on people automatically thinking he has a silver spoon in his mouth -- due to his father's bank account -- and he says that's one criticism he shrugs off.

KC tells us he understands the notoriety that comes along with being a rich kid, but calls his birthright as the Bad Boy heir apparent nothing short of a blessing.

Successful offspring of rich and famous parents have been under the microscope as of late, but as it turns out ... King's been earning his keep in the rap game lately.

He and Diddy made father-son history in November when their songs both hit No. 1 on different Billboard charts and the title of Christian's song, "Can't Stop Won't Stop," is now his life mantra.

Except when it comes to the haters, who KC says need to cease and desist their activity!!!

He recently posted another so-called "nepo baby" -- his new baby sister, Love Sean Combs. Could there be a #1 hit in her future???