Diddy Drops 'Sex In the Porsche' Single After Surprise Baby

Diddy is taking full advantage of all the attention his new baby's getting by releasing his new song, “Sex in the Porsche” ... totally unrelated to the baby news, we're sure!

The sultry track features PARTYNEXTDOOR and is produced by Nyan and Diddy ... with Brother Love rapping and bragging about flying chicks in and out of his stable.

Diddy also reminds fans he's the true OG with the classic Biggie line, "Don't leave your girl 'round me/True player for real, ask Puff Daddy."

Naturally, the song brings attention back to the fact Diddy suddenly announced he had a baby girl named Love Sean Combs back in October -- and all the subsequent drama that news brought.

Diddy defended his relationship with Yung Miami amid the controversy, but he might have to do a bit more damage control on her behalf.

The City Girls rapper is currently going at it with her frequent nemesis Gina Huynh and things are getting ugly!!

“Sex in the Porsche” is Diddy's second Love Records/Motown single following the Bryson Tiller collaboration “Gotta Move On,” a track that helped Diddy make history with his son King Combs.

