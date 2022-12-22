Kate Moss Sister Lottie Moss Scoffs at Nepotism Claims, Saying 'Life Isn't Fair'

Lottie Moss, Kate's little sister, isn't defending herself on the subject of nepotism -- she's embracing it!

Lottie Moss has no time for social media haters who latched onto articles in Vulture and the NYT about "nepo babies." Lottie, who herself is now a successful model, shot back with a simple thought ... life isn't fair.

She says "I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful - obviously it's not fair that people who come from famous families are getting the leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn't fair — if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!"

Of course, she was dragged for daring to state the obvious.

One user wrote, "If you weren't Kate Moss' sister you'd be working the makeup counter at Debenhams. Please instruct your agent/publicist to vet your tweets in the future before you press send."

It's interesting ... Lottie has now deleted her account.

Just last week, she reflected on her career on IG ... saying she understands she came from a "very privileged position," but added her sister didn't give her a leg up.