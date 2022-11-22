Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B Charts, Big Win for Bad Boy

Play video content

Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it.

The two Bad Boy artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.

Christian's song, "Can't Stop Won't Stop" -- featuring Kodak Black -- also went #1 on US Urban Radio. It seems their peaks were hit simultaneously ... as father and son were ecstatic for each other on camera as they rang in the mutual win.

Diddy and Christian are the first father-son duo to go #1 in music history -- so it's a big milestone, and especially meaningful as Christian has forged his own rap career.

Papa Bear, of course, has several hit records ... so this is another notch on the old belt. "Gotta Move On" marks Diddy's 11th #1 song throughout his prolific career.