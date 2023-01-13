Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
King Combs and Girlfriend Raven Tracy Make Steamy PDA Video

King Combs Love in the Air ... and My Hands!!! Grabby Vid with GF 😍

1/13/2023 10:18 AM PT
Christian Combs
Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs is kicking off the year reaffirming his love with his boo thang Raven Tracy ... and his fav love language is apparently physical touch!!!

The 2 linked up toward the end of 2022, and Raven closed out Thursday evening penning a rather lengthy and affectionate IG love letter to Christian ... with a saucy video attached.

With SZA's new hit "Snooze" playing, Christian goes in for a hug ... and sticks around for a five-finger embrace of Raven's apple bottom, much to the keen eye of her IG audience ... who think the interaction had him at half-mast. 🙈

Christian appeared to be foreshadowing any wild comments and flipped the bird to whoever it may concern ... while flexing his washboard abs for good measure.

Raven called their union God-sent and says Christian prioritizes their relationship ... which is impressive because he's all about grinding in the studio these days.

hip hop takeover
The last time we spoke to the Bad Boy heir, he assured us he was focused on restoring his dad's musical empire to its original greatness ... but he might be dealing with more distractions than ever these days!!!

