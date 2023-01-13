King Combs and Girlfriend Raven Tracy Make Steamy PDA Video

Love in the Air ... and My Hands!!!

Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs is kicking off the year reaffirming his love with his boo thang Raven Tracy ... and his fav love language is apparently physical touch!!!

The 2 linked up toward the end of 2022, and Raven closed out Thursday evening penning a rather lengthy and affectionate IG love letter to Christian ... with a saucy video attached.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

With SZA's new hit "Snooze" playing, Christian goes in for a hug ... and sticks around for a five-finger embrace of Raven's apple bottom, much to the keen eye of her IG audience ... who think the interaction had him at half-mast. 🙈

Christian appeared to be foreshadowing any wild comments and flipped the bird to whoever it may concern ... while flexing his washboard abs for good measure.

Raven called their union God-sent and says Christian prioritizes their relationship ... which is impressive because he's all about grinding in the studio these days.

Play video content TMZ.com