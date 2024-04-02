Diddy's Son's Mother Posts Video from Raid, Slams Overzealous Feds

Play video content

The mother of one of Diddy's sons, Justin Combs, just shared never-before-seen footage from the L.A. raid ... and she's tearing the feds a new one for storming in the way they did.

Misa Hylton posted shocking surveillance footage from the dramatic event Monday -- when Homeland Security agents busted through the front door of Diddy's Holmby Hills mansion with guns out and massive military-style vehicles in tow ... all this to execute a search warrant.

The video now gives us an inside view of what exactly was happening within Diddy's walls while the feds conducted their raid -- and yes, it's just as shocking as everyone thought.

You can see squadrons of agents swarming the premises in a methodical, coordinated fashion -- and eventually, they intercept Justin and King Combs in the hallway ... with their guns raised as they bark commands at them, and eventually escort them out of the house.

Misa is furious over what she calls a clear and out-of-bounds show of force -- which she characterizes as more than excessive. She writes, "The overzealous and overtly militarized force used against my son and his brother Christian -- who I consider a second son -- is deplorable."

She adds, "Those agents knew Puff wasn't in the home. Did Justin need several laser beam gun sights pointed at his chest??? Did Christian need a high-powered assault rifle pointed at the back of his head from inches away while he was handcuffed???"

Misa goes on to say she can't believe her boys were seconds away from potentially losing their lives during this ordeal -- noting countless other unarmed Black men don't often survive these types of situations.

Worth noting ... the feds weren't playing around here, if it wasn't obvious already, on account of the equipment they deployed for this operation -- including what looks to be a drone.

As we reported ... Justin and King were dragged out of and placed in cuffs while the feds had their way with the home -- flipping it upside down in search of evidence they hope to use to implicate Diddy in a crime. They're investigating sex trafficking claims, among others.

