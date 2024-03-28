Diddy's L.A. Mansion Surveillance Video Disabled and Seized by Feds in Raid

There should have been video of an army of federal agents barging into Diddy's L.A. mansion, but none exists, because the first thing the feds did was beeline it for the security system, disable it and seize the hard drive ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Diddy and his team were shocked at the show of force when the agents entered his Holmby Hills mansion, and they wanted to review what happened by looking at footage from his security system.

We're told the feds knew the layout of the property before entering, because the first thing they did was disable the entire system so their entry would not be recorded, and then they took the hard drive, so no security footage of the raid exists.

As we reported, Diddy's two adult sons were inside the house. Our sources say they were "shocked and frightened" as agents entered. We're told one of the men was in the shower and the other was "half-dressed" when agents barged in and pointed lasers at them.

We're told the 2 men are angry they were cuffed and dragged out of the house because they looked like suspects who had done something wrong.