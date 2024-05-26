Steph Curry Announces Birth of Fourth Child

Steph Curry may be known for sinking threes ... but, ya gotta think four's his new favorite number -- 'cause he just announced the birth of his fourth kid!

The Golden State Warriors star took to Instagram to tell his followers he and his wife Ayesha added a little one to their roster ... posting a black and white photo of what looks like his hand wrapped around his baby boy's tiny arm.

Curry says his son decided to come a little earlier than expected ... adding he was born May 11 before noting he's happy, healthy and settling into their new family of six.

Steph announced his baby boy's name too -- Caius Chai Curry ... definitely sensing a theme there.

It may seem like a whirlwind pregnancy for some fans ... after all, Ayesha only announced she had a bun in the oven back in March -- revealing it in a cover story for the magazine, Sweet July.

She told the publication she and Steph thought they were done having children after their third kid was born in 2018 -- but, made the decision to try again last year.