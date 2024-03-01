Steph Curry's Wife, Ayesha, Pregnant With 4th Child

Steph and Ayesha Curry are adding to the family roster ... the NBA superstar's wife is pregnant with their fourth child!!!

Ayesha just revealed the amazing news in her newest Sweet July magazine issue ... explaining that she and the Golden State Warriors guard initially thought they were done having kids after their third child was born in 2018 -- but had a change of heart.

"Last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again," the 34-year-old said.

Ayesha -- a TV personality and cookbook author -- added this pregnancy hits differently ... especially when it comes to her cravings like watermelon, Japanese peaches and McDonald's McGriddles.

She explained she's happy and grateful for the support system helping her through her pregnancy ... but admitted it can be difficult at times.

"I was really stubborn in my earlier pregnancies," Ayesha said. "And that hurt me in the end. It made things really hard on me. I had to learn to put my pride aside and realize it was okay to take help, to have people around me help and to not shy away from it."

"I know I can’t do this alone -- it truly takes a village."

Steph and Ayesha's relationship is like something out of a movie -- they met at a church youth group in Charlotte, N.C. when they were teenagers ... and got engaged in 2010.

They tied the knot a year later ... and since then, Steph has become a four-time NBA champion, while Ayesha hosts her cooking show on the Food Network and runs her lifestyle publication that launched in 2020.

Steph and Ayesha have three other kids -- Riley, who was born in 2012, Ryan in 2015, and Canon, who arrived in 2018.