Steph Curry Gifts Lindsay Lohan Jersey for Godson Luai

2/4/2024 6:43 AM PT
steph curry and lindsay lohan
Getty

Steph Curry did something Saturday night he's only done one time in his life -- scored 60 points during a game, and Lindsay Lohan was the beneficiary of his achievement.

Steph's Warriors lost to the Hawks in OT -- 134-141, but Steph made a little history -- he's only the 10th player in NBA history to score 60 points at least twice.

lindsay lohan jersey
Getty Composite

As for Lindsay, she and her hubby were right there courtside in ATL watching the game. Afterward, Steph signed his jersey and gave it to Lindsay ... the inscription reads, "Your Godparents love you! To Luai. Warriors" LiLo's one-year-old kid's name is Luai.

In case you didn't know, Steph and Ayesha are indeed the godparents to Luai. As for the connection, Lindsay and Ayesha starred together in "Irish Wish," which will be released March 15 on Netflix.

Sorry about the loss Steph, congrats and the 60 points, and way to score Luai.

