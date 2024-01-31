Warriors Gift 49ers Players Jerseys, Cake And Champagne After Super Bowl Berth

Play video content @ChaseCenter

The San Francisco 49ers are feeling the love from their city after clinching their spot in the Super Bowl ... with the Golden State Warriors hosting the squad for a celebration at Tuesday's game!!

The NFC Champs were treated as such at the Chase Center as the Dubs faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers ... with the home team setting up a nice spread in honor of their big win on Sunday.

All the players like Trent Williams, Ray-Ray McCloud and Chase Young were gifted their very own customized Warriors jerseys ... complete with their names and numbers.

Deebo Samuel was soaking in the hospitality ... which also included a special cake and what appeared to be rosé.

The gang certainly appreciated the gesture ... cheering as they chowed down on some snacks and enjoyed the private gathering.

Stephen Curry also acknowledged the NFC Champs at the game ... sharing a moment with star tight end George Kittle, who was sitting courtside for the 119-107 victory.

Stephen Curry also acknowledged the NFC Champs at the game ... sharing a moment with star tight end George Kittle, who was sitting courtside for the 119-107 victory.

In fact, Curry said the Dubs were a bit inspired by the Niners being in the building for the matchup ... and they may have given Golden State the motivation to keep the winning going.

In fact, Curry said the Dubs were a bit inspired by the Niners being in the building for the matchup ... and they may have given Golden State the motivation to keep the winning going.