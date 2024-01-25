Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Fight Back Tears During Dejan Milojević Tribute

The Golden State Warriors honored late assistant coach Dejan Milojević with a beautiful tribute on Wednesday ... and the ceremony had the entire arena emotional -- including Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

The team returned to compete against the Atlanta Hawks at the Chase Center ... their first game since Deki's tragic death last week.

Klay and Draymond were emotional during Deki's tribute

The beloved former European pro received a proper sendoff before tipoff ... with a video tribute, speech from Steve Kerr, jerseys featuring coach's last name, and t-shirts branding the word "brate," which means "brother" in Russian.

Milojević's wife and children were also present ... with cameras showing them during the special moment.

Curry and Thompson embraced each other as well ... and the latter was visibly crying while sitting on the bench.

The team also set up a display on the sidelines ... putting a shirt and a flower at Deki's seat.

As we previously reported, Deki suffered a medical emergency during a team dinner in Salt Lake City last week. The team stated he had a heart attack and passed away a day later.