Warriors Honoring Dejan Milojević With 'BRATE' T-Shirts 1 Week After Death

The Golden State Warriors will wear all-black T-shirts this week to pay tribute to Dejan Milojević in the wake of the assistant coach's tragic passing.

Steve Kerr debuted the tee at a press conference on Monday afternoon ... and you can see it features Milojević's initials inside of a heart as well as the word "BRATE" -- which means "brother" in Serbian.

Kerr said his team has been devastated and heartbroken since Milojević suffered a fatal medical emergency on Jan. 16 while at a team dinner in Salt Lake City ... telling reporters this past week has been "hard to describe."

Warriors back on the practice court and will hold first media availability since the tragic passing of Coach Dejan Milojević #DubNation #NBA

"It's just the saddest thing I have been a part of in the NBA where we lose someone who's so close to us and then, more importantly, seeing his family suffer," Kerr said.

Kerr, however, praised Milojević's former Serbian teams, Mega and Partizan, for honoring Dejan during their game Monday.

"Deky's two teams were playing against each other," Kerr said. "I'm not sure I've ever seen anything like the pre-game dedication from the fans and organizations there to Deky."

"It was incredible."

Milojević joined Kerr's staff in 2021 ... and following his passing, the NBA postponed the Warriors' games against the Jazz and the Mavericks.