NBA Postpones Warriors Vs. Mavericks Game After Dejan Milojević's Death

Golden State Warriors Game Against Mavs Postponed ... After Coach's Death

1/18/2024 8:28 AM PT
Dejan Milojević
The Warriors' home matchup against the Mavericks slated for Friday has been postponed ... with the NBA making the decision to move the game following Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojević's tragic death.

The Association made the announcement just minutes ago ... saying the contest will be made up at a later date, and the Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game will air on ESPN instead.

The move is understandable -- the entire organization is grieving over the loss of Milojević ... with Golden State head coach Steve Kerr saying Wednesday it was "a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him."

As we previously reported, the team stated 46-year-old Milojević -- a former pro in Europe -- suffered a heart attack during dinner in Salt Lake City on Tuesday ... and he tragically passed away Wednesday morning.

Dejan Milojević
The league also postponed the Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

GSW's next game is Jan. 24 against the Atlanta Hawks.

