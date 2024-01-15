Draymond Green Booed Heavily In First Game After Suspension

UPDATE

3:28 PM -- Grizzlies fans made their feelings toward Draymond known as he made his way to the court ... letting the boo birds fly as he checked into the game with just over 6 minutes left in the first quarter.

The jeers didn't seem to faze Green one bit ... as he nailed a three-pointer shortly after entering the game.

Grizzlies fans boo Draymond Green as he checks in 😂 pic.twitter.com/KyGglR3BVW — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) January 15, 2024 @AhnFireDigital

Draymond Green is officially back -- the Golden State Warriors star is expected to play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday ... his first game following his indefinite suspension.

The Dubs announced the four-time champion was listed as "active" for the road matchup just minutes ago ... sharing the news with a clip of Green dunking during pregame warmups.

Draymond Green is active for today's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/1u7pVeuTQt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 15, 2024 @warriors

Green will come off the bench for Golden State ... and the squad is undoubtedly hoping he provides a spark, as they're currently 18-21 and sit toward the bottom of the Western Conference.

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr pointed out Green hasn't played in a while ... which may result in limited minutes in his first game back.

Kerr shares the plan for Draymond's return today but doesn't reveal if he'll start or come off the bench 👀 pic.twitter.com/049lZ0NRaW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2024 @NBCSWarriors

"It will mostly be based on how he's feeling and how that unit is doing while he's out there," he told reporters before the game. "We'll just see how it goes."

Of course, Green hasn't played since his punishment for hitting Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkic on Dec. 12 ... and during his time away from the hardwood, he sought counseling and focused on his life away from basketball.

Green previously revealed he contemplated walking away from his pro career during his suspension ... but commissioner Adam Silver talked him out of it.