Draymond Green Reportedly Out At Least 3 More Weeks After Beginning Counseling
Report: Draymond Green Out At Least Three More Weeks ... After Beginning Counseling
12/18/2023 7:39 AM PT
Draymond Green will reportedly miss at least the next nine-or-so Warriors games ... this after beginning counseling following his second suspension of the 2023-24 NBA season.
The Golden State star has been barred from the hardwood since Dec. 13, after he hit Jusuf Nurkic in the head in a heated moment during the Dubs' Dec. 12 game against Phoenix -- and according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the ban will now go through at least the early part of January.
Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023 @BleacherReport
Charania reported Monday morning Green has begun getting professional help while sidelined ... adding that the 33-year-old forward "has been understanding and prepared to undergo the process required to return to the team in a full capacity."
Green has yet to issue a public statement on the suspension ... though his head coach, Steve Kerr, said last week the ban "makes sense."
"The one who choked Rudy [Gobert], the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf [Nurkic], the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year -- that's the guy who has to change," Kerr said.
"You look at the past year and what's happened," the coach continued, "it's clear he needs the opportunity to change."
The Warriors have piled up a 2-1 record with Green out -- logging two straight victories over Brooklyn and Portland this weekend.