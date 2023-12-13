Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By NBA After Smacking Jusuf Nurkic In Head

12/13/2023 5:51 PM PT
Draymond Green
Draymond Green is going to be away from the Golden State Warriors for a while ... the NBA hit him with an indefinite suspension after he smacked one of his opponents in the face.

Draymond Green
The NBA says Draymond's "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts" is playing into his indefinite suspension.

NOT MY INTENTION
Golden State Warriors

Draymond was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns ... when he got way too physical with Jusuf Nurkic, whacking him in the head with a hard right hand during a scrap in the third quarter. Draymond was hit with a flagrant foul 2 and booted from the game.

It's the second suspension for Draymond already this NBA season ... he was hit with a 5-game ban just last month after putting Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

HE CROSSED THE LINE!!!
Golden State Warriors

The NBA says Draymond's suspension will begin immediately -- the Warriors play the Clippers Thursday night -- and "he will be required to meet certain league and team conditions" before being reinstated.

Draymond is expected to meet Thursday with Warriors brass and his agent Rich Paul to discuss counseling ... according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

