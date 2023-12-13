Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By NBA After Smacking Jusuf Nurkic In Head

Draymond Green is going to be away from the Golden State Warriors for a while ... the NBA hit him with an indefinite suspension after he smacked one of his opponents in the face.

The NBA says Draymond's "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts" is playing into his indefinite suspension.

Draymond was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns ... when he got way too physical with Jusuf Nurkic, whacking him in the head with a hard right hand during a scrap in the third quarter. Draymond was hit with a flagrant foul 2 and booted from the game.

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić

It's the second suspension for Draymond already this NBA season ... he was hit with a 5-game ban just last month after putting Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

The NBA says Draymond's suspension will begin immediately -- the Warriors play the Clippers Thursday night -- and "he will be required to meet certain league and team conditions" before being reinstated.

"What’s going on with him? I don’t know. Personally, I feel like that brother needs help."



"What's going on with him? I don't know. Personally, I feel like that brother needs help."

Jusuf Nurkic speaks on Draymond Green's ejection