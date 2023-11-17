Steve Kerr Slams Draymond Green For 'Inexcusable' Chokehold, '5 Games Is Deserved'

Play video content Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr made it clear he's pissed at Draymond Green for choking Rudy Gobert earlier this week ... calling the Golden State star's actions "inexcusable."

The Warriors head coach didn't hold back when talking about Green's role in Tuesday night's on-court fight just before the Dubs' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday ... explaining to reporters he didn't find Green's actions appropriate.

"He took it too far," Kerr said. "Draymond was wrong. He knows that. It's a bad look."

The Warriors and Timberwolves got chippy just two minutes into their in-season tournament game



Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were all ejected.

Kerr added that the five-game ban that Draymond received for putting his arms around Gobert's neck and refusing to let go during the Dubs' loss to the Timberwolves was "deserved."

"It was a terrible visual for the league," Kerr said, "for Draymond and for everybody."

Steve Kerr says Draymond "took it too far" and that his five-game suspension was deserved

Initially, Kerr seemed to have Green's back following the brawl ... saying Tuesday night he thought his player did what was needed to protect Klay Thompson. In some ways, Kerr stood by that stance a bit on Thursday, telling media members he "had no problem" with Green getting Gobert off Thompson ... but "he's got to let go."

Steve Kerr on where "the line" is:



"The line is when you're not gonna be there for the next five games for your teammates at a time when they need you... [the chokehold] is a bad look. He knows that and he's embarrassed by that."

"He hung on for like six, seven seconds," Kerr said.

Without Green on Thursday night, the Warriors got blown out by the Thunder, 128-109.