Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green's Ban 'Makes Sense,' Hoping It Changes Star

... 'It's Clear He Needs The Opportunity To Change'

Steve Kerr apparently sees no issues with the NBA's choice to hit Draymond Green with an indefinite ban this week ... saying Thursday his star player's recent behavior just needs to change.

The Warriors head coach opened up on the suspension that Adam Silver levied on his star player earlier this week -- and he made it clear, he's in favor of the lengthy timeout.

"The one who choked Rudy [Gobert], the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf [Nurkic], the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year -- that's the guy who has to change," Kerr said.

"It's clear he needs the opportunity to change, and that's what an indefinite suspension gives him the opportunity for."



Steve Kerr reacts to Draymond Green's suspension pic.twitter.com/Tv3RT0zbeQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2023 @NBCSWarriors

"You look at the past year and what's happened," the coach continued, "it's clear he needs the opportunity to change."

Kerr explained to media members that for much of Green's career, he's not had issues with the power forward ... saying he believes most of Draymond's outbursts prior to 2022 included tolerable yelling at refs or innocuous ball throwing.

However, Kerr said the behavior he's displayed in the last year -- which most recently included taking a swipe at Jusuf Nurkic's face during an altercation in Tuesday night's Warriors vs. Suns game -- just cannot continue.

"To me, this is about more than basketball," Kerr said. "It's about helping Draymond. I think it's an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach and his life."