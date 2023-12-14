Metta World Peace Says He's Down To Talk To Draymond Green After Suspension

Play video content TMZSports.com

Metta World Peace says he'd be happy to talk with Draymond Green after the Warriors star was benched indefinitely for hitting Jusuf Nurkić ... and considering no NBA player's served a longer suspension (86 games), it's probably not a bad idea to listen!

"I hope I'm able to reach out to [Draymond]. I hope he's able to reach out to me and chat a little bit, because he's a winner," 44-year-old Metta told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs weekdays on FS1).

"He might not be one of the greatest players, maybe in his mind he is, but he is one of the greatest winners. That's for sure. He is an elite winner. He has an opportunity to do television after, whatever he wants to do," Metta said of Green's future, which extends beyond just being a player.

Of course, Draymond was indefinitely suspended by the NBA on Wednesday night (he'll have to meet certain requirements before returning) ... after hitting Nurkić Tuesday night during the Warriors vs. Suns game in Phoenix.

"I never expected him to be suspended," Metta said. "I knew he was emotional. We're very similar."

And, Metta tells us he's willing to sit down with the 4x All-Star.

Remember, World Peace was at the center of the infamous "Malice at the Palace" back in 2004 ... and ultimately served an 86-game suspension, the longest in NBA history.

"I don't know if he needs my help, but definitely can't wait to chat with him," Metta said.

"Players like him, players like myself, players like [Dennis] Rodman," Metta said, "We wanna see more players like that in the league, players that play with passion but control it."

Even if Metta doesn't get to talk to him face to face, he offerred some advice for Green ... use this time out to refocus.

"I think that's what he should do," Metta said, "Kinda understand you made a couple of mistakes and let time take its course."

"Get back to the winner that he is in life!"