Draymond Green Opened Up About On-Court Rage In 2022 Session With Deepak Chopra

Draymond Green is getting help amid his suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct ... a practice he's quite familiar with, as he previously discussed his emotional struggles in a sit-down with self-help guru Deepak Chopra.

The Golden State Warriors star is reportedly seeking counseling after striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face during Tuesday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns ... with the NBA stating he must meet certain conditions before rejoining his team.

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić

While Draymond said after the game the whole incident was just an accident, the Association clearly felt otherwise ... making his punishment indefinite to allow him to "take the time he might need to deal with challenges he’s facing," according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

As we previously reported, Green acknowledged his on-court rage in the Prime Video show, "The Sessions," last year ... where he explained how rage is "100%" part of his identity as a player.

"I go on the floor and no matter what, no matter who gets in the way, it's coming out. But it's emotionally draining," Green said in the session with Chopra.

Green said he has always had a chip on his shoulder en route to the NBA ... but even after finding success as a pro, he never let his "I'm not supposed to be here" mentality go.

Chopra told the four-time champion there's nothing wrong with anger, as it can be a release for him -- just like laughter or sleep.

But hostility, he continued, is more about seeking revenge or "getting even" ... which is much more dangerous.

While Draymond appeared to pick up what Chopra was putting down, it didn't put a stop to his on-court issues -- not only did he hit Nurkic in the face, but he also choked Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert earlier this season, which led to a suspension.