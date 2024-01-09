Draymond Green Working To Remove 'Antics' In Return From Suspension

Draymond Green is hellbent on being a new man the next time he steps foot on the hardwood ... telling reporters he's confident he can remove the "antics" from his game following his indefinite suspension.

The 33-year-old spoke with reporters for the first time since rejoining the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday ... and he broke down what all went down during his several weeks away from the team.

Draymond explained he sought counseling to figure out what needed to change in his life ... and he didn't go through with it just to check a box -- he really wanted to work on himself.

Green went on to reveal he spent about the first 10 days of his punishment focusing on his life outside of sports ... and he didn't even pick up a basketball during that period.

Green said it was refreshing for him to wake up every morning and take care of his kids ... admitting he needed a break from his day job.

As for when he will suit up again, Draymond said there is a sense of urgency as he "cost this organization enough," but is still a few days away to avoid getting injured.

The four-time champion said he's not going to come back and worry about "crossing the line," as he can't guarantee what will happen in the future ... but one thing he will focus on is eliminating the "antics" involved in his game.

If he's able to do that, Draymond believes the rest will follow suit ... as his basketball skills have never been in question.

"That's my focus," Green said. "It's not on changing who I am completely. You don't change the spots on a leopard. It's just not gonna happen and I'm not going to try to set some unrealistic expectation of like who is this person going to be. It's not real and that's not sustainable."

Green said he accepts the fact that his antics have been "over the top" recently ... and he's confident he can scrub them from his game.