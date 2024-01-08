Draymond Green Says He Considered Retiring During Indefinite Suspension

Play video content The Draymond Green Show

Draymond Green was apparently close to leaving his basketball career behind ... revealing he considered retiring amid his indefinite suspension, but Adam Silver talked him out of it.

The Golden State Warriors star opened up on the private conversation he had with the NBA commish on his latest podcast episode this week ... saying he felt defeated around the time he was punished for hitting Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkic.

"I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me,'" Draymond said, according to ESPN. "'This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me -- and I'm going to retire.'"

33-year-old Green went on to explain Silver talked some sense into him ... refusing to let him make a "rash decision" and walk away from the league.

Green said he appreciated the discussion ... and it showed that commish is more focused on what's best for the players than using his power to punish them.

The four-time champion -- who was suspended shortly after the Dec. 12 hit on Nurkic -- was reinstated over the weekend ... and is expected to suit up for the Warriors again soon.