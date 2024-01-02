Draymond Green Attends LeBron James' Birthday Party Amid Indefinite Suspension

Play video content BACKGRID

LeBron James enlisted his most famous friends like Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Anthony Davis to celebrate his birthday in Los Angeles on Monday ... but there was one guy on the guest list who was a bit of a surprise -- suspended Warriors star Draymond Green.

The King -- whose special day was on Dec. 30 -- hosted his buds at Hyde Sunset for his 39th trip around the sun ... and there appeared to be a fun theme for the night, as A.D. and Draymond showed up in flashy outfits.

Green -- who hasn't played since his Dec. 12 incident with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić -- appeared to be in great spirits as he entered the venue alongside Davis, who was rocking an iconic 'fro.

Of course, Draymond is getting help during his time away from the team ... with reports saying he is seeking counseling before suiting up for the Dubs again.

He'll remain sidelined through at least the early part of January ... but his attendance at his good friend's shindig is proof he's not worried about staying lowkey during his ban.

Speaking of lowkey, Jay and Bey tried their hardest to stay hidden as they made their entrance ... with security putting up umbrellas and blankets in hopes of keeping cameras from getting a shot.