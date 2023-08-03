Stephen Curry And Ayesha Enjoy Greek Vacation To Celebrate Anniversary

Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, are celebrating their 12-year anniversary in the best way ... enjoying a romantic getaway in Greece -- and their pics from the trip will make you jealous.

The Golden State Warriors superstar and his partner have been living it up in Europe all week ... and they haven't shied away from documenting the whole vacation on social media.

The Currys appear to be without their three kids during the trip ... and if that's the case, they're taking full advantage of the uninterrupted time together -- with boat trips, fancy dinners and plenty of wine.

Ayesha posted about their anniversary on July 30 ... saying, "12 years of being married to my best friend and love of my life. 15 years of dates and making memories."

"So much more to go. I love this man so much!!! Feeling blessed beyond measure ... okay back to celebrating."

And they did just that ... 'cause the Currys have been soaking in the R&R for days, and it doesn't look like they're slowing down anytime soon.