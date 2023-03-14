Ayesha Curry Pens Mushy Birthday Note To Steph, Happy 35th!

We're a month removed from Valentine's Day, but Ayesha Curry is still showin' plenty of love to Steph ... penning a mushy note to the NBA superstar for his birthday on Tuesday.

Ayesha wrote the sweet message on her social media page for her hubby's big 3-5 ... while sharing a bunch of photos of the Golden State Warriors point guard enjoying his life.

"Happy Birthday to my love!!!" Ayesha wrote on IG. "35 trips around the sun! Wow!"

"I love everything about you but your soul is unmatched. I know this will be the best year yet! Happy birthday @stephencurry30 🎂🎉🎊🥳😘😘😘"

The couple, of course, is no stranger to PDA -- they've been sharing lovey notes to each other on social media regularly ever since they officially tied the knot in 2011.

In fact, just a few days ago, Steph called her "amazing" in a post recognizing International Women's Day. And, back on V-Day in February, Ayesha called him "my forever valentine."

You can bet more adorable notes will be coming too ... the couple's anniversary is just a few months away in July.