Steph And Ayesha Curry Battle It Out In Connect 4 Hoops, Who Won?!

Winning 4 NBA titles?? No problem. But, a game of Connect 4 Hoops with his wife?? That might be Stephen Curry's weakness ... 'cause the superstar sharpshooter went toe-to-toe with Ayesha at an arcade -- and he might have lost!!

If you're not familiar with Connect 4 Hoops, it's just like the old-fashioned game -- but instead of dropping plastic tokens, you're shooting a basketball into a column to try and get four lined up.

The Currys were clearly competitive with the fun showdown -- Steph even screamed with frustration when one of his shots went into the wrong column.

"C'mon Esh," Asia Saffold -- who captured the matchup -- yelled in support of the cooking businesswoman ... and sure enough, Ayesha made her next shot.

But, the greatest shooter of all time wasn't going down without a fight ... and he finally made his target with the following bucket.

How did this game end?? We don't know!!! Saffold left us hangin' by cutting the video short, so the winner was not disclosed.

Regardless of the result, Saffold says everyone had a great time celebrating Steph and Ayesha's daughter Riley's 10th birthday.

"Today we had an epic reunion with the Curry crew," Saffold said, "and celebrated Riley's 10th bday!!! Such good times."