Lights Out On UFC Freedom 250, Patriotism, Controversy, and KOs

It's curtains on UFC Freedom 250 ... a history-making night at the White House that had everything from an endless stream of knockouts, to an idiotic comment about Michelle Obama.

The judges could've just stayed at home, 'cause all seven fights on the card ended in knockout ... with the main event being the only scrap that even went past the second round.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump, Dana White Make Big Entrance At UFC's Freedom 250 Paramount+ / UFC

The night started with President Trump and Dana White walking from the Oval Office to a balcony overlooking the Octagon on the South Lawn ... before the National Anthem was performed.

Ten fighter jets then did a flyover over the White House.

The first six fights were quick and violent ... and then it was time for the main event.

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria was insane!

Gaethje, a 6-to-1 underdog, pounded Topuria over 20 minutes ... and things were so bad for Ilia, his corner stopped the fight after the 4th round.

After the lightweight title was wrapped around Gaethje's waist, Trump walked into the Octagon with First Lady Melania Trump, and spoke with Justin and his family.

Fireworks to end the show.#UFCWhiteHousepic.twitter.com/0SaDt4ZqDW @jedigoodman

As the group was chatting, there was a huge fireworks show over the Washington Monument.

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But, the most talked-about, and definitely the most controversial, moment of the night came courtesy of heavyweight title contender Josh Hokit.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Hokit, who defeated Derrick Lewis, said, "Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"

The reaction online has been fast and furious ... with many condemning Hokit.