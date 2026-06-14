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Lights Out On UFC Freedom 250, Patriotism, Controversy, and KOs

UFC Freedom 250 In The (History) Books ... KO's, Controversy, & Patriotism!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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It's curtains on UFC Freedom 250 ... a history-making night at the White House that had everything from an endless stream of knockouts, to an idiotic comment about Michelle Obama.

The judges could've just stayed at home, 'cause all seven fights on the card ended in knockout ... with the main event being the only scrap that even went past the second round.

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EPIC ENTRANCE
Video: Donald Trump, Dana White Make Big Entrance At UFC's Freedom 250
Paramount+ / UFC

The night started with President Trump and Dana White walking from the Oval Office to a balcony overlooking the Octagon on the South Lawn ... before the National Anthem was performed.

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Ten fighter jets then did a flyover over the White House.

The first six fights were quick and violent ... and then it was time for the main event.

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria was insane!

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Gaethje, a 6-to-1 underdog, pounded Topuria over 20 minutes ... and things were so bad for Ilia, his corner stopped the fight after the 4th round.

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Paramount+ / UFC

After the lightweight title was wrapped around Gaethje's waist, Trump walked into the Octagon with First Lady Melania Trump, and spoke with Justin and his family.

As the group was chatting, there was a huge fireworks show over the Washington Monument.

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But, the most talked-about, and definitely the most controversial, moment of the night came courtesy of heavyweight title contender Josh Hokit.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Hokit, who defeated Derrick Lewis, said, "Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?" 

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The reaction online has been fast and furious ... with many condemning Hokit.

UFC 250 Stars Roll In for Fight Night ... Knockout Looks!
Launch Gallery
Stars Ready To Rumble!!! Launch Gallery
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From flyovers to political fires, UFC Freedom 250 will go down as one of the craziest nights in combat sports history!