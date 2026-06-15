Ex-NBA Star Dwight Howard Claims Estranged Wife Tricked Him into Marriage

Former NBA Star Dwight Howard says his wife is a master of lies and manipulation ... and alleges she tricked him into marriage with false claims about her fertility ... at least according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Dwight filed court docs requesting a protective order against Amber -- also known by her stage name Amy Luciani -- claiming they have had a rocky relationship for years … which led to him filing for divorce.

He said Amber started a “crusade of lies and defamation” against him … costing him job opportunities. He said she is also spreading lies about him to his family, friends, and the mothers of his children.

Dwight said Amber also made false statements about him to law enforcement. Dwight says his ex had a “history of lying and manipulating” him ... claiming she knew she was unable to have children but "denied that fact and actively lied about” it, resulting in their marriage. We're told Amber is denying Dwight's claims.

Dwight also adamantly denied her claims that he used cocaine, claiming he had never used cocaine in his life. He said this claim cost him work.

A couple of days later, Dwight and Amber reached a deal not to come within 100 yards of each other and not harass each other on social media.