Dwight Howard Denies Drug Use After Estranged Wife's Allegations

Despite What My Ex Says

Dwight Howard is brushing off an explosive accusation his estranged wife made in a wild rant over the weekend ... claiming he's never done cocaine a day in his life.

The former NBA star broke his silence on the claims Amber Howard made in a viral video, where she appears to be holding a bag of white powder, alleging that Dwight has a severe cocaine addiction.

Amy Luciani breaks down in tears and says CPS took her daughter because of her husband Dwight Howard. She says he has a cocaine problem and needs help: ‘This is what I’m losing my marriage to.’ 👀💔🙏🏽



pic.twitter.com/iT3t91u0vw @Raindropsmedia1

"I tried to tell everybody he needs some help," Amber cried in the video. "Nobody wanna f***ing listen because he got the money."

It took a few days, but Howard clapped back on Wednesday via Snapchat.

"Never done Coke in my life," Howard said in the message.

He went on to criticize people who are quick to believe everything they see on the internet, laughing at the gullible folks who trust online rumors.

What TMZ Sports can confirm is that the couple had a crazy few weeks ... the Gwinnett Police Department told us they were dispatched to his Suwanee, GA mansion three times in 14 days.

Law enforcement said they responded to a suicide threat and a domestic incident.

Dwight filed for divorce on Monday, the same day Amber claimed she was going to file with her attorney -- he just beat her to it.

This comes after Amber's initial divorce filing eight months ago, claiming things were "irretrievably broken."