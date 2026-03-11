Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dwight Howard Denies Drug Use After Estranged Wife's Allegations

Dwight Howard I've Never Done Cocaine!!! Despite What My Ex Says

By TMZ Staff
Published
dwight howard amber howard snap main getty
Getty Composite

Dwight Howard is brushing off an explosive accusation his estranged wife made in a wild rant over the weekend ... claiming he's never done cocaine a day in his life.

The former NBA star broke his silence on the claims Amber Howard made in a viral video, where she appears to be holding a bag of white powder, alleging that Dwight has a severe cocaine addiction.

"I tried to tell everybody he needs some help," Amber cried in the video. "Nobody wanna f***ing listen because he got the money."

It took a few days, but Howard clapped back on Wednesday via Snapchat.

"Never done Coke in my life," Howard said in the message.

He went on to criticize people who are quick to believe everything they see on the internet, laughing at the gullible folks who trust online rumors.

dwight howard coke snapchat

What TMZ Sports can confirm is that the couple had a crazy few weeks ... the Gwinnett Police Department told us they were dispatched to his Suwanee, GA mansion three times in 14 days.

Law enforcement said they responded to a suicide threat and a domestic incident.

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Dwight and Amy Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Dwight filed for divorce on Monday, the same day Amber claimed she was going to file with her attorney -- he just beat her to it.

This comes after Amber's initial divorce filing eight months ago, claiming things were "irretrievably broken."

She called that off in August 2025 ... but now, the split is back on.

Related articles