Dwight and Amber Howard Were Planning Second Wedding Before Divorce Filing

Dwight and Amber Howard were planning a massive second wedding celebration in India in the weeks and months leading up to their split ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the couple had been actively discussing and planning a large ceremony overseas, though it's unclear exactly where in India they intended to host the bash.

We're told no official date had been locked in, but the ceremony was very much in the works prior to the divorce.

Dwight and Amber tied the knot in Las Vegas last year. However, our sources say they wanted a more elaborate, traditional celebration abroad with friends and family ... something far grander than their Vegas vows.

TMZ broke the story ... Dwight filed for divorce Monday, calling the marriage "irretrievably broken," and asked the court for exclusive use of his Georgia mansion.

Our sources say Amber, who is more commonly known as Amy Luciani, also tried to file for divorce Monday and was working with her attorney, but Dwight beat her to it, and his paperwork was processed first. As we reported ... cops were called to their Georgia home three times in two weeks, including for a suicide threat, a domestic incident, and a theft report.