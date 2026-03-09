Dwight Howard Police Calls For Service Include Suicide Threat Before Divorce Filing

Dwight Howard and his wife, Amber Howard, have had a chaotic couple of weeks -- and it goes well beyond what’s played out publicly online -- because cops have been called to their Georgia home three separate times in the past two weeks.

A rep for the Gwinnett Police Department tells TMZ ... officers were dispatched to the former NBA star's mansion in Suwanee, GA three times over the past 14 days ... including for a suicide threat call, a domestic incident and a theft report.

The exact circumstances surrounding the three calls remain unclear.

TMZ broke the story ... Dwight filed for divorce from Amber on Monday, stating their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and asking the court to grant him exclusive use of his Georgia mansion.